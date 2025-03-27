First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3069 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 11.2% increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

NASDAQ QABA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 68,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

