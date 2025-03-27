First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 81,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,306. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
