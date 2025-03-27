First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 38,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.