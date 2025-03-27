First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 38,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.