First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3953 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,400. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.