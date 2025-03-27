First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3953 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,400. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11.
