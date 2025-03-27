First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 42.9% increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of FICS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 18,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.