First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
FTRI remained flat at $13.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 39,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,055. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.