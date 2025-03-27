First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 122,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,773. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

