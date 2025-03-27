First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,632. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.