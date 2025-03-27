First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FEM)

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 25,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,486. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.