First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FEM)

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

FEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 25,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,486. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

