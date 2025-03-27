First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 124.0% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

