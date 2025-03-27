First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 124.0% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.