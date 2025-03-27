First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 268,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.
