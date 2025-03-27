First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2016 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

