First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2016 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FPA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00.
About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.