First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.