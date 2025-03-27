First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FBNC

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.