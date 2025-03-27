FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 7,001 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

