FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $309,000 Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

