FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $223,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

