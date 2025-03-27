FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $220,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $314,075,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after buying an additional 289,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 281,052 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $12,242,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $144.49 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

