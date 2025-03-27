FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

