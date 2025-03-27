FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,120,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $178.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

