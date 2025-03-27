Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,367 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.64 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.