Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 54,278 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,278 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

