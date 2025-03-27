Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after buying an additional 851,958 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 205,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

