Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

