Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

