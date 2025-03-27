Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $264.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.91. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

