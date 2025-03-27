Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 44,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $344.49 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.05 and a 200 day moving average of $364.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.