Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,714,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE NEE opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

