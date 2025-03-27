Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 284.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 105,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,163,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $20,648,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

