Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

SPGI opened at $507.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.