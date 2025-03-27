Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.09. 2,451,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,347,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 1,251.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,698 shares during the period.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

