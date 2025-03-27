Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMED traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 2,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.92% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

