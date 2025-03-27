Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 790 ($10.17) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 608.50 ($7.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 714.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 722.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.49%.

Insider Activity

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Andrew Branchflower purchased 31,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £248,750.80 ($320,266.25). 10.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

