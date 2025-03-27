Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in March

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Feintool International Price Performance

Shares of FEIOF stock remained flat at C$21.04 during trading hours on Thursday. Feintool International has a 52 week low of C$19.66 and a 52 week high of C$21.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.04.

About Feintool International

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and stamped electro sheet metal products worldwide. It develops, produces, and sells high-precision system components and assemblies using fineblanking and forming technology, as well as electronic sheet stamping; and sells production-specific tools to third-party customers.

