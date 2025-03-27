FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,779.57 ($22.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,624 ($20.91). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,662 ($21.40), with a volume of 43,339 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
