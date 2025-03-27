FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

