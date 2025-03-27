Fairview International (LON:FIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairview International (LON:FIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Fairview International Stock Performance
Shares of Fairview International stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday. Fairview International has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fairview International
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fairview International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairview International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.