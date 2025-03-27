Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TACK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 17,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

