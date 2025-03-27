Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,403.28 and traded as high as $1,434.92. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,427.86, with a volume of 1,858 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,403.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.18.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $43.72 by $6.70. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

