Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 80,268 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 80,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 365,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

