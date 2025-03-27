Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on EVOK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke
Evoke Price Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Evoke
In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.