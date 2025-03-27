Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVOK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.69. The stock has a market cap of £258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

