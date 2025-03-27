Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke

See Also

