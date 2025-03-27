Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of £244.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.