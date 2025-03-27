Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
