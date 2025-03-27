Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

