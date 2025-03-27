EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EuroSite Power Price Performance
EUSP opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About EuroSite Power
