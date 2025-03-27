EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EuroSite Power Price Performance

EUSP opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

