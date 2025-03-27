ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 98.3% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 1,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.66.

About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

