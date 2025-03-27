ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 98.3% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 1,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.66.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
