EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 2,550,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,735,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

CYH opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $389.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

