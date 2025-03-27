EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,266 Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flushing Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

