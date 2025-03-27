EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 558.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 358.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Graham by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Up 1.6 %

Graham Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $973.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $938.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $887.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $993.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.