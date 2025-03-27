EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

